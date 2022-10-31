Getafe return to form at winless Elche

Getafe bounced back to winning ways in Monday night’s La Liga action with a 1-0 victory away at Elche.

Quique Sanchez Flores’ side headed to the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on the back of three straight defeats in league action.

However, they took on an Elche side rock bottom of the table, and still without a win so far this season.

Both sides survived on half chances before the break as Getafe took advantage of their first real opportunity after the restart.

Carles Alena’s cross into the box was expertly steered home by Enes Unal for his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Enes Ünal finds the bottom corner! 🎯 Getafe's star striker scores again 🔵 pic.twitter.com/inije8UOvr — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 31, 2022

Getafe’s task was made more difficult in the closing stages, as Jordan Amavi was dismissed for a rash challenge on Josan, and David Soria saved Lucas Boye’s poor spot kick.

Another horror night for Elche as Getafe take the 3 points back to the capital. 🎞️ #ElcheGetafe highlights 👇#LaLigaTV | #LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/60iEmIY2QT — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) October 31, 2022

Up next for Flores’ Getafe is a home game against Cadiz this weekend with Elche away at Real Valladolid.

