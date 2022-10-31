Elche Getafe

Getafe return to form at winless Elche

Getafe bounced back to winning ways in Monday night’s La Liga action with a 1-0 victory away at Elche.

Quique Sanchez Flores’ side headed to the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on the back of three straight defeats in league action.

However, they took on an Elche side rock bottom of the table, and still without a win so far this season.

Both sides survived on half chances before the break as Getafe took advantage of their first real opportunity after the restart.

Carles Alena’s cross into the box was expertly steered home by Enes Unal for his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Getafe’s task was made more difficult in the closing stages, as Jordan Amavi was dismissed for a rash challenge on Josan, and David Soria saved Lucas Boye’s poor spot kick.

Up next for Flores’ Getafe is a home game against Cadiz this weekend with Elche away at Real Valladolid.

