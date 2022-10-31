Gerard Pique in contention for Spain World Cup squad

Details continue to leak out about Luis Enrique’s preliminary list for the World Cup, but Gerard Pique is perhaps one of the most surprising ones.

All coaches have been required to submit a 55-man list to FIFA ahead of the World Cup, with some coaches deciding to make that list public and others not. Luis Enrique has not, but will announce a final 23-26 man squad for the tournament on the 11th of November.

According to Sport, Pique has made it into the Spain squad despite being officially retired. The 35-year-old gave up international duty following the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has not made himself available for selection since.

The curious thing is that this is Pique’s worst season in Blaugrana. The veteran central defender has featured just eight times this campaign, but only four of those were starts. All of Barcelona’s alternative central defenders have been preferred to him, and even at times Marcos Alonso.

However if there is one thing that Luis Enrique is oblivious to, it is the commentary on what he should do. All of this said, the chances of him being in the final squad are minute anyway. Sport list Aymeric Laporte, Iñigo Martínez, Pau Torres, Eric García, Diego Llorente, Hugo Guillamón and Sergio Ramos as his competition for a spot.