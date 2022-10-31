Frenkie de Jong to reject Barcelona exit in 2023

Frenkie de Jong will again turn down the chance to leave Barcelona in 2023.

Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea were heavily linked with possible offer for the Dutch international in a summer tug-of-war for the former Ajax playmaker.

The latter remains interested in opening talks with de Jong as Erik ten Hag aims for an Old Trafford reunion with his former player.

However, despite Barcelona openness towards a possible sale in the coming months, de Jong is determined to stay in Catalonia.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona are preparing for renewed interest in de Jong after the World Cup, but the player is unmoved on the situation.

Barcelona are still working on a deal to reduce de Jong’s salary at the Camp Nou with no progress made on those negotiations at this stage.

De Jong’s stubbornness has seen him return to the starting XI in recent weeks with Xavi happy to retain him.