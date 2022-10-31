Former manager Santi Solari returns to Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has returned to the club, as per Relevo.

Although there has been no official announcement, Solari has already started his new position as Director of Real Madrid City. A new role created for Solari, his brief will encompass the growth and development of all operations at their Valdebebas training ground.

Renovations are ongoing at the Santiago Bernabeu but once the stadium is finished, attentions will turn to Valdebebas as Real Madrid continue to expand.

His duties will include helping the development of new spaces for the women’s first team, the men’s first team, the academy. From next season Real Madrid will also incorporate a C team, a level below Real Madrid Castilla.

Solari coached the men’s team in 2018 for around five months before being replaced by Zinedine Zidane in a disappointing season for Los Blancos. He took over Club America in Mexico late in 2020 and was in charge until March of this year, finishing his spell trophy-less.

Interestingly, the Relevo report went out of its way in order to state that under no circumstance would Solari come back to the Real Madrid bench, even if someone is needed to come in on a caretaker basis.