Diego Simeone reiterates Atletico Madrid commitment

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has again confirmed his intention not to leave the club in the wake of their Champions League group stage exit.

Los Rojiblancos were forced out of the competition at the first hurdle – for the first time since 2018 – and for just the second time in a decade, after drawing 2-2 at home to Bayer Leverkusen, in Madrid last week.

However, despite seeing their Champions League campaign come to a premature end, Simeone is ready for the challenge, as his side prepare for Europa League and La Liga battles in 2023.

The Argentinian coach claimed he remains determined to win another major trophy in Madrid, despite the potential for his future coming under scrutiny, if they end the campaign without a trophy.

That pressure is unlikely to harm a steeled character like Simeone and the former midfielder brushed off suggestions of pressure mounting on his role at the Estadio Wanda Metroplitano.

“My dream is to continue working at this club and to be back in the Champions League next season”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We’re out of Champions League, and that hurts. It annoys me because of the responsibility we have to the fans.

“We have to be together, and strong, and show what we feel on the field, and not with words.”