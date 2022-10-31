Barcelona also following Aston Villa and Everton target

Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson is out of contract next summer and he is not sort of suitors.

Already linked with his former manager Unai Emery at Aston Villa, Football Insider say that Everton are also tracking the 21-year-old.

Now Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona are on Jackson’s tail. Making his first steps in the senior side at Villarreal last season, he was a key figure under Emery this campaign before the Basque manager returned to the Premier League.

Jackson has appeared in 11 of the 12 La Liga fixtures the Yellow Submarine have played this season, of which eight were starts. He has managed two goals and three assists in those appearances.

Blessed with pace to burn and an excellent understanding of off the ball movement, Jackson is a raw talent but already adds plenty of threat. Moulded by Emery into a weapon, his hard and unselfish work quickly turned him into an asset for Villarreal, winning him starts in a talented front line. If they do want to hold onto him, contract negotiations will likely have to start sooner rather than later.