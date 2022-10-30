Xavi claims Champions League exit is weighing on Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi has admitted he is concerned by the impact of their Champions League exit.

La Blaugrana bowed out of the Champions League at the group stage, for the second season in a row, under the former Spanish international, following their midweek defeat to Bayern Munich.

Xavi called on his players to react, ahead of their La Liga trip to Valencia, with Robert Lewandowski’s added time goal sealing a vital three points at the Estadio Mestalla.

However, despite ensuring a winning return to action, Xavi hinted at his fear over the impact on his squad in the coming months.

“It’s a very important victory, in almost in the last second, and we never stopped believing”, as per reports from Marca.

“We played with anxiety, as the Champions League exit has effected us and we have suffered.

“We deserved the victory. It wasn’t an excellent game, but it’s vital.”

Up next for Barcelona is a Champions League dead rubber at Viktoria Plzen in midweek with their Europa League place already confirmed ahead of the game.

On their return to action, Barcelona face two further league games, ahead of the World Cup break in November, against Almeria and Osasuna.

Images via Getty Images