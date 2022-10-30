Third candidate emerges for long-term Barcelona successor to Sergio Busquets

Barcelona are scouring European football to find a replacement for midfielder who has dominated the pivote position for much of the last 14 years, Sergio Busquets.

The 34-year-old has been struggling to keep up with the pace of European fixtures in recent seasons and increasingly there is a desire in Catalonia to find a successor to him. His contract is up at the end of the season and all signs point to the fact he will not be offered a renewal.

Wolves’ Ruben Neves and PSV Eindhoven’s Ibrahima Sangare have been mentioned as potential options to come in, perhaps as soon as January. The former has been reported as ‘closer’, with Barcelona considering a loan and obligatory buy option this summer for €50m.

However fresh reports have emerged out of England that there may be another name being considered in the offices at Camp Nou. As quoted by Sport, The Sun say that Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes is well-liked in Catalonia.

Seen as a complete midfielder, capable of creating from deep, the Brazilian has quickly asserted himself as one of the stars of the Premier League.

Barcelona would be relying on the player himself to obtain the permission to leave the club. Newcastle have no need to sell and so forcing their hand financially is essentially impossible.