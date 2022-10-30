Sporting Lisbon preparing 2023 offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Sporting Lisbon could offer Cristiano Ronaldo a route out of Manchester United in January.

Ronaldo is set to leave Old Trafford in 2023, with the ex Real Madrid star linked with a move away from the Red Devils, after declaring his determination to play Champions League football.

The 37-year-old has only featured sporadically for United so far this season with growing speculation on his fractured relationship with the club.

United boss Erik ten Hag opted to bring him back into the starting team this weekend after dropping him from the squad for the 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea on October 22.

However, as per reports from the Daily Mirror, former club Sporting will test United’s resolve at the start of 2023, to bring him back to Portugal.

A deal to end his contract before June will involve United paying a portion of his wages, in the second half of the campaign, but Sporting can offer him Champions League action, if they secure a last 16 spot.