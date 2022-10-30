Spain breathe sigh of relief after Alvaro Morata diagnosis

Atletico Madrid endured another humbling 99 minutes on Saturday as they conceded a winner for Cadiz late on. However the match took on an interest for all of those who will be supporting Spain at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

After just ten minutes, Spain’s first choice number nine Alvaro Morata was taken off with what looked like a serious injury. After several minutes of treatment, Morata was forced to withdraw, being replaced by Matheus Cunha.

With the World Cup just three weeks away, many were wondering if Luis Enrique might have to rejig his starting XI to find an alternative to Morata.

However Diario AS say that he will be fit for the World Cup. He may well miss Atleti’s tie with Porto on Tuesday, but it should not hinder him beyond that. Morata’s injury was a heavy blow to his ankle, but it was an impact injury. With no breakages or muscle problems, he should escape with just bruising.