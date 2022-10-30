Barcelona Valencia

Robert Lewandowski seals dramatic Barcelona win at Valencia

Barcelona were saved from a disappointing draw at Valencia as Robert Lewandowski snatched a late 1-0 La Liga win at the Estadio Mestalla.

La Blaurgana returned to domestic action on the back of their high profile midweek Champions League exit with the visitors looking to force a response at Los Che.

However, on the back of a low key opening 45 minutes, with Ansu Fati denied by VAR and Lewandowski heading against the post, the signs did not look positive for Xavi’s charges.

Barcelona were rescued by VAR at other end, after the restart, with Valencia seeing a goal ruled out, before Lewandowski stole in to poke home Raphinha’s cross in the dying seconds.

Three points means Barcelona edge ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table with Los Blancos in action at home to Girona tomorrow.

Up next for Barcelona is a Champions League dead rubber at Viktoria Plzen in midweek with Valencia at Real Sociedad in domestic action.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Ansu Fat Robert Lewandowski Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News