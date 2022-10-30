Real Betis Real Sociedad

Real Betis dramatic late win at Real Sociedad

Real Betis waited until the final minutes to seal an impressive 2-0 La Liga win away at Real Sociedad.

The Andalucians picked up just their second league victory since mid-September on a dramatic night in San Sebastian.

La Real carried the greater threat early on at the Estadio Anoeta as Carlos Fernandez blasted an effort against the post.

The hosts looked more likely to find a breakthrough, despite a scrappy start to the second period, with Fernandez forcing a fine stop from Rui Silva.

However, the contest completely flipped on 86 minutes, as Juan Cruz superbly converted Alex Moreno’s cross, for his first La Liga goal.

Silva again kept the visitors in the game in added time, with a spectacular save from Jon Magunazelaia, before Moreno slipped in Borja Iglesias to clinch the win.

Up next for Real Betis is a Europa League tie at home to HJK Helsinki in midweek with Real Sociedad hosting Manchester United.

Alex Moreno Borja Iglesias Carlos Fernandez Juan Cruz Rui Silva

