Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Girona: Marco Asensio to play through the middle

Real Madrid know they must pick up at least a point to return to the top of the table, after Barcelona beat Valencia on Saturday night. They face Girona at home at 16:15 CEST in what theoretically is a kind fixture for Los Blancos have they suffered their first defeat of the season against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Girona have competed in every game this season, but are desperately struggling for results. The Catalan side have not won since early September and have conceded in every game this season.

Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema once again, as he is not yet feeling 100%. However they will have Rodrygo Goes, even if he missed training on Saturday.

Diario AS predict that it will instead be the Brazilian who plays in Benzema’s stead.

Antonio Rudiger will also come into the side and Marco Asensio may play on the right of attack, with one of Fede Valverde or Toni Kroos dropping out as a result.

Meanwhile Marca predict it will be Asensio who plays through the middle. Otherwise, Carlo Ancelotti will name his strongest available line-up, that started El Clasico.

Both feel Cristhian Stuani will begin up front in either a 4-4-2 or a 4-3-3. AS believe Real Madrid’s loan starlet Reinier Jesus will start, but their former left-back Miguel Gutierrez is almost certain to begin the match.

Starting XIs according to Marca:

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouaméni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Asensio y Vinicius.

Girona: Gazzaniga; Arnau, Santi Bueno, David López, Miguel; Oriol Romeu; Yangel Herrera, Aleix Garcia; Riquelme; Vallejo y Stuani.