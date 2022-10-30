Pablo Mari released from hospital after stabbing on Thursday

Former Real Mallorca, Girona and Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has been released from hospital after he was stabbed on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old, currently playing for Monza on loan from Arsenal, was in a shopping centre with his wife and child when he was stabbed. The attacker, suffering from a mental break, was arrested, but has caused the death of one person.

Fortunately Mari and the others injured have fared better. Mari was today given the medical all clear to leave hospital, as per Sport.

He released a message on social media saying that he and his family were ok and recovering, thanking people for their messages of support.

“In addition, we want to send our condolences and all our strength to the family and friends of the deceased person, and we sincerely wish that all injured people recover as soon as possible.”

Mari’s injuries are not thought to be career-threatening and he should be able to return to training in around two months. He underwent surgery for his injuries.