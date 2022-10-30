Osasuna move into European places with comfortable victory

Osasuna 2-0 Real Valladolid

Following a tricky few weeks in Pamplona, Osasuna put in a professional performance to secure what has become a rare comfortable victory in this season so far.

Valladolid arrived into the match in good form – they had just ended Real Sociedad’s eight-match winning run last weekend and had lost just one of their last five.

However they conceded a penalty in the 11th minute when Manu Sanchez was brought down in the box, Chimy Avila firing it in off the post. It was 2-0 before the 20th minute when Moi Gomez finished at the near post on a break.

La Pucela struggled to break down Osasuna in the second half and their best chance saw Aitor Fernandez make an excellent save from point-blank range from Shon Weissman.

Seeing out the win with relative ease, Osasuna move at least temporarily into sixth position. Valladolid stay 11th and will face Elche in a crucial tie next week.