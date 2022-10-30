Ngolo Kante on Barcelona radar as Chelsea negotiations continue to stall

Barcelona’s hunt for a new option to operate at the base of their midfield continues and as they work out the finances involved with missing out on the knockout stages of the Champions League, potential free transfers might play an important role in their winter window and next summer.

One of the options that has been consistently linked with Barcelona is Chelsea’s Ngolo Kante. The French World Cup winner has missed most of this season with injury and is currently locked in negotiations over a new deal. His current contract expires next summer, meaning that if he were not to agree a new one, he would be available to discuss terms in January.

Speaking to Caught Offside in their exclusive column, Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Kante’s situation.

“He’s happy in London but negotiations with Chelsea are not easy, so he has serious chances to leave on a free transfer.

“Barcelona are always informed about potential free agents, Kante included; but it’s not an advanced negotiation yet.”

Although the finances could be right for Barcelona, replacing Busquets directly with Kante would be significant departure. While Kante clearly has an edge in his ability off the ball, Busquets is often responsible for bringing the ball out under pressure.