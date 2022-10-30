Neymar Junior court case ends without convictions for several big fish

The high-profile court case involving Neymar Junior and former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell has ended without any action by the Justice Department.

Both Rosell and Neymar were accused of corruption between individuals, the prosecution asking for jail sentences and fines running into the millions.

The courts required testimony from another former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu and current Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

However the case, which was brought by Brazilian firm DIS, has been thrown out, as per Sport. The judge ruled that there was a lack of evidence. Their claim was that they should have received a percentage of Neymar’s transfer fee from Barcelona or Neymar when he moved from Santos, as they owned some of his rights. DIS have been ordered to pay the legal costs involved for the other parties.

This is the third time that Rosell has been accused of corruption surrounding the transfer of Neymar, the first of which led to his resignation from Barcelona. He has since been acquitted in each case, although he did serve over two years in preventative prison.