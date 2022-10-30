Marco Asensio and Real Madrid increasingly open to contract U-turn

Real Madrid and Marco Asensio are slowly repairing a relationship that seemed destined for divorce in the summer.

The Spanish forward seemed determined to leave in the summer and with Los Blancos unwilling to give him a contract that comes close to his demands, there seemed little room for movement between then and January, when he is free to discuss terms with anyone.

However Asensio has redoubled his efforts in recent months and is now determined to make the most of every opportunity he gets. A large factor in the matter is Carlo Ancelotti, who is one of Asensio’s strongest advocates and wants Asensio to remain at the club.

Marca say the two parties are coming round to the idea of sitting at the negotiating table again after Asensio goes to the World Cup with Spain. Asensio will prioritise Real Madrid’s offer above others, while Real Madrid have been impressed with his willingness to fight for his place but accept his role on the bench.

It is worth recalling that at the time of writing, Asensio has started just one match this season, an almost redundant Champions League tie with RB Leipzig after Los Blancos had already qualified. Accepting cameos off the bench as the norm would represent a change in how Asensio sees his position in world football.