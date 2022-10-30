Marc-Andre ter Stegen sets fresh defensive record with Barcelona

Barcelona managed to head to the top of the table at least temporarily on Saturday night. Their 1-0 victory over Valencia will not be remembered for its vintage display of attacking flare but it was an important three points for Xavi Hernandez.

It was also a victory based on their defensive strength. While the Blaugrana did not give a general air of defensive solidity, they did prevent Valencia from any clear chances. Marc-Andre ter Stegen had just two shots to save all night.

It brings with it a record for ter Stegen. He is the first player to reach 10 clean sheets in their opening 12 matches, as per Sport. Barcelona have only conceded against Real Sociedad and Real Madrid.

There is some debate about how much that tells the world about the Barcelona defence, given they have conceded 10 goals in 5 Champions League matches so far.

Outside of that debate though, it does show a return to form for the German. Under fire last campaign, ter Stegen looks like a potential match-winner once again this season.