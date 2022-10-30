Lucas Ocampos could return to Sevilla in January

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli will likely have spoken with Sporting Director Monchi about potential reinforcements in January, but he might get a familiar face in to aid him at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Since joining Ajax on loan in August, Lucas Ocampos has been a non-factor for Alfred Schreuder. The Argentine has appeared just six times, only once as a starter. Overall, he has averaged 19 minutes per appearance so far, all without contributing a goal or an assist. Since the first of October, Ocampos has not been seen in the Eredivisie either.

Mundo Deportivo say there is a chance that he could return to Sevilla in January. He joined Ajax for a loan fee of €4m, with an option to buy for €16m.

Sevilla have been short of attacking impetus and goals all season, leading some to think that both might be better off together. Sampaoli also has a habit of working with compatriots.

The deal would likely hinge on finances. Whether Ajax were willing to give up on the money they invested in Ocampos’ loan midway through the season and if Sevilla are content to come to an agreement to either waive or pay back some of the loan fee. Currently, none of the three parties are winning.