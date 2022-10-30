Lionel Messi will decide PSG future after the World Cup

Lionel Messi will make firm decision on his future after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi will lead La Albiceleste in the Middle East next month in what is likely to be his final major tournament appearance for Argentina.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed an incredible start to the 2022/23 season at Paris Saint-Germain with 11 goals and 13 assists in Ligue 1 and Champions League action.

His current deal in the French capital expires at the end of the campaign with Christophe Galtier’s side retaining an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

However, following hints from Barcelona club president Joan Laporta on a January return to Catalonia, speculation has restarted on his next move.

According to CBS Sports, Messi will make a call on whether he will extend at PSG in January, but he will not be leaving the club in the mid-season window.

No truth in Barcelona signing Lionel Messi in January. Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup but no chance he will leave mid-season even if he chooses not to renew with PSG. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 29, 2022

PSG have clinched their place in the last 16 but they face a final day wait to see if they can edge out Benfica as Group H winners.