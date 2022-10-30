Giovani Lo Celso faces World Cup fitness race

Giovani Lo Celso is a major doubt to join up with the Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The midfielder was forced off after just 25 minutes as Villarreal slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Athletic Club in this weekend’s La Liga action.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, a hamstring issue is now causing real concern over whether he will be fit for La Albiceleste.

The initial signs do not look positive for the 26-year-old with a minor hamstring strain likely to sideline him for two weeks.

Villarreal are expected to carry out further tests in the coming days with a decision over his World Cup status expected imminently.

Argentina kick off their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 in Lusail with Lo Celso given every chance to prove his fitness.

The former Tottenham schemer is a key player for Argentina, with nine starts, in eleven games, across 17 CONEMBOL World Cup qualifiers.