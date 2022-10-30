Gennaro Gattuso tells Valencia fans to forget about European football

Mestalla was left deflated on Saturday night after Robert Lewandowski prodded home a stoppage time winner against Valencia. Although many fans would have felt that they could hold their heads high after defeat to Barcelona, it has extended their recent form to just one win in six matches.

It has been something of a drop off for Los Che, who after a decent start to the season had inflated the hopes of fans that they may be able to return to Europe with Gennaro Gattuso’s attractive style.

However a draw with Elche and a defeat to Real Mallorca have dented any of those hopes and the Italian manager had said a few weeks previously that their main goal was to get to 40 points.

Speaking after the Barcelona loss, Gattuso explained to Diario AS why it was he had remarked that the Valencia shirt weighs heavy.

“Here we talked about Europe. When I said that we had to score 40 points, you thought I was crazy. We are a club that have a lot of pressure and when you have pressure, you have to win games. That’s why I say it weighs heavy, because in Spain it’s also not easy to win games. The club has never told me that we have to go to Europe. The club has told me a style of play, improve the value of players… when a team plays poorly, it plays poorly. But this team has always had a style.”

The follow-up question was whether he was still focused on merely reaching 40 points.

“I’d say that after 40 points, everything is easier, because there is less pressure. 40 points make you play in a different way. But it has nothing to do with the squad. I am very proud of my squad.”

Gattuso’s intention might be to lower expectations and it is true that Los Che cannot call on the same resources nor talent that they have for most of the 21st century.

Mestalla might not take kindly to that message either though. Even if their resources are depleted, Valencia fans are unlikely to be impressed with the club setting the same targets as the likes of Girona or Elche.