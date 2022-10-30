Edinson Cavani boosted by World Cup fitness update

Valencia striker Edinson Cavani is set to be fit to join up with the Uruguay squad for the 2022 World Cup despite an injury scare.

The 35-year-old striker was forced off after just 18 minutes in Los Che’s 1-0 La Liga defeat at home to Barcelona this weekend.

His departure caused alarm bells to ring in his native country with the tournament in Qatar less than a month away.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, the injury issue is not a serious concern, and he is expected back in light training in the coming days.

Valencia will not opt for extra tests on the injury as the club’s medical staff are confident it will heal with rest this week.

He could potentially miss the trip to Real Sociedad on November 6 but a decision will be made closer to the game.

Cavani is Uruguay’s second highest ever goal scorer for the national side, on 58 goals, in behind his long time strike partner Luis Suarez, on 68.