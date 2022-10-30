Carlo Ancelotti could face a ban for referee comments

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could face a touchline ban for his comments about the referee after their 1-1 La Liga draw at home to Girona.

Ancelotti was angered by referee Mario Melero Lopez’s decision to award a late spot kick against his side which allowed their Catalan visitors to snatch a point.

Lopez opted to give a penalty following a VAR check for soft handball call against Los Blancos winger Marco Asensio.

Girona are level! Madrid penalised for a handball after a VAR review and Stuani makes no mistake

He was again at the centre of controversy in the final seconds after giving Toni Kroos the first red card of his career.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Ancelotti and Asensio will face an investigation by the RFEF Integrity Committee with Asenio posting a critical message on social media after the game.

Definición de NO MANO que nos explican a principio de temporada…

Marco Asensio

The RFEF has taken a hard line in previous cases, with Valencia skipper Jose Luis Gaya banned for four games for speaking against a referee last season, and Ancelotti could be punished.