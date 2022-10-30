Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti angered by penalty decision as Real Madrid held by Girona

Real Madrid have dropped their first La Liga points since the start of October as they drew 1-1 at home to Girona.

Los Blancos remain on top of the table, but their lead has been cut to a single point, with Barcelona winning 1-0 at Valencia this weekend.

The clash in the Spanish capital was decided in the final 20 minutes as Vinicius Junior’s breakthrough goal was cancelled out by Cristhian Stuani’s controversial penalty.

Following a VAR check, Girona were awarded a late spot kick, for a harsh handball decision against Marco Asensio.

Rodrygo Goes saw a late winner ruled out for a foul on Girona goal keeper Paulo Gazzaniga, with Toni Kroos handed his first ever red card, in a bad tempered final at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti was in no doubt over referee Mario Melero Lopez’s role in the result and the veteran Italian coach was incensed by the decision in his post match interview.

“The first situation is clear, it’s not a penalty, as he does not touch the ball with his hand”, as per reports from Marca.

“I spoke with Asensio and he told me the ball hit him in the chest.

“If he touches the ball with his hand, there could be a doubt, but he does not do that. They have made it up.”

Carlo Ancelotti Cristhian Stuani Marco Asensio Paulo Gazzaniga Rodrygo Goes Toni Kroos Vinicius Junior

