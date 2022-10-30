Athletic Club bounce back to edge out Quique Setien’s Villarreal

Athletic Club picked up their first La Liga win in a month as they squeezed out a 1-0 victory over Quique Setien’s Villarreal.

Setien made the trip to the Basque Country in his first league game since replacing Unai Emery in charge of the Yellow Submarine.

The veteran coach was also bizarrely up against the man he replaced at Barcelona in 2020 with Ernesto Valverde on the bench for the hosts.

On the pitch, Alex Berenguer was inches away from putting the hosts in front, before Raul Garcia missed an easy chance just after the restart.

Arnaut Danjuma was denied at the other end, before Inaki Williams superbly gathered in Garcia’s pass to race clear and fire Valverde’s side to three points.

Iñaki Williams comes up with the goods once again for Athletic Club! 🦁 The volume levels are on the rise at San Mames 🔊 pic.twitter.com/VqjGgBPccY — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 30, 2022

Up next for Villarreal is a midweek Europa Conference League trip to Lech Poznan, with a knockout place already secured, as Athletic Club head to Girona in domestic action next weekend.

