Real Madrid without Karim Benzema for Girona test

Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema for their Sunday afternoon tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per Sport, Karim Benzema will not be present against Girona. He missed last weekend’s victory over Sevilla with muscle fatigue and was also absent for their 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has said the previous weekend that he would return for the Girona match.

Suffering previously from a hamstring problem in September, his recovery stretched on for an extra two weeks than was expected on that occasion and once again it appears Benzema’s recovery will be longer than first forecast.

The other surprise was Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian was also absent from training on Saturday morning. There was been no communication on the reason for his absence.

While Real Madrid will likely back themselves to have enough firepower to put Girona to the sword at home, the ongoing fitness issues must be a concern for Ancelotti and perhaps more pertinently, the French national team ahead of the World Cup.

Update:

Carlo Ancelotti has since confirmed that in spite of a ‘small problem’, Rodrygo will recover in time for the Girona match.