Karim Benzema remains sidelined as Real Madrid host Girona

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema will miss tomorrow’s La Liga clash at home to Girona.

Los Blancos welcome the Catalans to Madrid as they aim to extend their lead at the top of La Liga this month, however, Benzema is once again absent.

The veteran French international has struggled with minor injuries this season, with a muscle strain keeping him out of action for the last two games, in domestic and European action.

However, despite the negative news over Benzema’s fitness, Carlo Anclelotti is boosted by the returns of some key names in midfield.

Fede Valverde and Luka Modric are both expected to return to the starting line up after being rested for the midweek 3-2 Champions League defeat away in Leipzig.

David Alaba came off the bench in Germany, and the Austrian international will rotate back into the starting XI, with Mariano Diaz also back fit to rejoin the squad.