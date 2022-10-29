Frustration with two star forwards growing at Barcelona

Barcelona are losing patience with two of their attacking talents in what was supposed to be the deepest forward line in European football at the start of the season.

Memphis Depay has been injured for the last month, after picking up a problem on international duty with the Netherlands. That is their irritation.

The Dutch forward has surpassed his time of recovery and is still not fit to play or train fully with his teammates. Sport say suspicion is growing that Memphis is prioritising his fitness for the World Cup rather than trying to return for Barcelona.

Equally there has been disappointment with Brazilian winger Raphinha. He has been given the most opportunities under Xavi Hernandez after Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele this season, yet has struggled to make the impact desired. It is mentioned that Raphinha has not contributed to a goal in the Champions League yet.

Defenders of Raphinha would point out that he has often been used out of position by Xavi. Equally, he did much of the donkey work for Dembele’s opening goal against Inter at Camp Nou. It is fair to say his first couple of months have been below expectations though.

