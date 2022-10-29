Fede Valverde admits to embarrassment in Real Madrid training

Few if any players in La Liga are enjoying their season as much as Fede Valverde. The Uruguayan has continued his growth at Real Madrid and after winning a place in the side during the second half of last season, he has been one of their most crucial assets this season.

So far he is Real Madrid’s top scorer, with 7 goals in all competitions. Coming up with a number of crucial goals, often in spectacular fashion, this time last year he could not have dreamed of a better start.

“My dream was to be a footballer and enjoy myself. I value every moment and take advantage of all the opportunities that are arising in my life, both in family matters and in sports. Thinking about everything I went through, the good and the bad. It is a very hard road and after having achieved many things, it is very nice to see what I am experiencing.”

Valverde was speaking to DirecTv in an interview carried by Marca. As he states, it has not been an easy journey to get there though. He admitted to feeling impostor syndrome when he began training with the first team in Madrid.

“I was nervous and embarrassed. Sometimes I felt as if I was in the wrong place, I felt inferior to the rest of my teammates, I didn’t know if I was good enough. Eventually I believed it after having won so many things and it’s a very nice feeling. I feel part of a team and I have shown that I am up to the task”.

“Sometimes I think I am touched by a magic wand, it takes a lot of work, but things seem to be coming off for me. Here I feel loved, and I have received the support of everyone, so that always works in my favour.”

Valverde also gave credit to Carlo Ancelotti, under whom his development has taken a significant jump.

“He has always given me unconditional support and when I was not doing things right he let me know. He showed desire to play me and allowed me to demonstrate that I was prepared for what he wanted.”

Valverde is currently keeping Rodrygo Goes out the side and has significantly lessened the impact of Karim Benzema’s injuries, making a strong claim to be their player of the season so far. It has been a profitable bet from Ancelotti.