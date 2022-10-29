Dani Alves training with Barcelona ahead of World Cup mission

Barcelona have offered Dani Alves the chance to train with the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Alves is set to join up with the Brazil squad in Qatar in the coming weeks with the 39-year-old looking for a European training base, to stay fit ahead of the competition.

The veteran full back joined UNAM Pumas on a 12-month contract in July, following his controversial exit from Barcelona at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign, with Pumas granting permission for the agreement.

As per reports from Marca, Alves has now joined up with his old teammate Rafa Marquez, to join in with training sessions in the Barcelona reserve team.

Marquez has endured a mixed start since taking charge of the Barcelona B side in July with three wins from nine league games so far this season.

New Pumas head coach Rafael Puente also confirmed Alves will return to Mexico after the World Cup to complete his contract there.