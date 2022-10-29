Carlo Ancelotti clear on Real Madrid strategy for January transfer window

Real Madrid have been suffering a number of fitness issues this season up front, missing the likes of Karim Benzema often during the start of the season.

One of the great debates in the summer was whether Los Blancos should bring in another striker to play in case of an injury to Karim Benzema, as Mariano Diaz appears not to have the trust of Carlo Ancelotti. Rodrygo Goes and at points Marco Asensio have deputised on various occasions.

Ahead of their match with Girona, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked if Real Madrid were considering entering the market for another option in January by Marca.

“We are not interested in the winter market.”

“This squad is the squad we will have until the end of the season. It will not change.”

Similarly to the summer, Ancelotti seems very keen not to upset the squad dynamics. Already in his side there are players, like Asensio, who are keen to play more often, but are unable to do so. Frequently he has spoken of the dressing room atmosphere as one of the strong points of this Real Madrid and adding more players, contributing for less minutes across the board, could upset that balance.