Barcelona lay out plan for Lionel Messi offer

Barcelona will be playing in the Europa League in 2023 but have set themselves the target of persuading arguably the greatest player in history to join them next summer.

According to Sport, they are planning a move for Lionel Messi in January. Amid fears they may have to reduce their spending next summer to work to the La Liga salary limits, Barcelona may attempt to sign the Argentine while they can accommodate salaries without any restrictions currently.

As the article points out, they would have to find a way or a pot of money to convince Paris Saint-Germain to let go of Messi in midseason. Although Messi’s main focus is the World Cup, he would also have to be persuaded to leave Paris midseason.

All signs point to this being a highly improbable deal. The report itself is somewhat pessimistic and if Barcelona’s directors really are considering a move this winter, it represents a supreme belief in their ability as salespeople. It may be that they are better served focusing their attention on more attainable targets.