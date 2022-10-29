Atletico Madrid rejected €100m Bayern Munich bid for Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected a summer €100m bid for star striker Joao Felix.

The former Benfica winger has struggled for consistency in the Spanish capital and has been consistently linked with a move away from the club.

However, Diego Simeone has insisted the 22-year-old remains a key player in his squad, despite the speculation over his long term future.

According to reports from Marca, Bayern Munich registered a firm interest in Felix, with the Bundesliga champions making a €100m offer for the 22-year-old.

Simeone is determined to retain Felix with the Argentinian coach confident of drawing the best version out of him in Madrid.

However, the report hints at a potential split in the club over their rejection of Bayern’s bid, due to Felix’s issues with form and fitness.

Felix’s current contract with Los Rojiblancos runs until the end of the 2025/26 season and he faces a major crossroads in the coming months.