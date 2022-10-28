Xavi wants Barcelona reaction after Champions League exit

Barcelona head coach Xavi has issued a rallying call to his squad ahead of their La Liga trip to Valencia tomorrow.

La Blaugrana return to domestic action this weekend following a brutal Champions League exit at the hands of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou.

Defeat to the Bavarians means Barcelona depart the competition at the group stages for the second season in a row and they now face the prospect of the Europa League in 2023.

Xavi and his players have come in for criticism on the back of the result and the former Spanish international had a clear message ahead of facing Los Che this weekend.

“I’ve talked about changing the momentum, as in La Liga we’re in good form”, as per reports from Marca.

“We’ve been self-critical over what’s happened to us in big games.

“Tomorrow is a moment in the season which requires a reaction.”

Xavi’s words will be ringing in the Barcelona players ears when they take on Valencia with a three point gap in behind Real Madrid at the top of the table as it stands.

Victory at the Estadio Mestalla would put pressure on Los Blancos, with the defending Spanish champions not in action until the following day, at home to Girona.

