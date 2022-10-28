Real Madrid confident of winning Jude Bellingham race

Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident of their ability to win the transfer battle to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

England international Bellingham was linked with a potential move away from Signal Iduna Park ahead of the 2022/23 season following on from an impressive 12 months for club and country.

However, the Bundesliga giants opted against a sale, due to Erling Haaland’s summer switch to Manchester City.

City are rumoured to be on a list of Premier League sides also interested in the 19-year-old alongside Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Former German international Lothar Matthaus recently tipped Bellingham to make a Premier League move in 2023 but Los Blancos are not giving up on him.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are willing to meet Dortmund’s €100m asking price – if Bellingham declines to extend his contract beyond 2025 – as they look to build a new midfield around the former Birmingham City schemer.