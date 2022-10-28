Quique Setien confirms Barcelona still owe him money

New Villarreal head coach Quique Setien has hinted his previous contract with Barcelona is yet to be settled.

The Yellow Submarine moved swiftly to replace Unai Emery earlier this week with Setien drawing against Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva in his first game in charge.

The veteran boss is now in his fourth La Liga job but his exit from Catalonia remains a source of controversy for the 64-year-old.

Setien was sacked after just eight months in charge at the Camp Nou, after replacing Ernesto Valverde in January 2020, with Barcelona finishing the campaign in second place in La Liga.

However, Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues include owed wages to former players and managers, and transfer fees for new signings, with Setien frustrated by his stand off with the club.

“Barcelona still owe me money”, as per reports from Marca.

“Barca was the team I dreamt of coaching, and being there I thought: ‘I should do what Camacho did (at Real Madrid) and leave’.

“If there are things that don’t add up, you shouldn’t be a hypocrite.”

Setien returns to La Liga action this weekend as Villarreal head to Bilbao to face Athletic Club, before a final European game of 2022, at home to Lech Pozan in midweek, ahead of the World Cup break.