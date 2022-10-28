Nico Williams confident over World Cup spot with Spain

Athletic Club star Nico Williams is ready to take his chance at the 2022 World Cup.

Williams received his first call up to the senior Spain squad for September’s UEFA Nations League games with Luis Enrique handing him a debut off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Switzerland.

His performances in the La Roja camp impressed Enrique and he has been included in the unconfirmed 55-man provisional squad put together by the RFEF.

However, as one of Enrique’s least experienced options, he will wait until the last minute to learn his fate for making the trip to Qatar next month.

“I hope I can go. I don’t know if I will be selected, but with hard work, I think the results will come and hopefully I’ll go”, as per reports from Marca.

Nico’s older brother Inaki is set to join the Ghana squad for the tournament after the pair opted against differing international allegiances.

Williams Jr admitted the tug-of-war between Spain and Ghana has caused major debate within the family ahead of a proud moment for them at the World Cup.

“Success for either of us is a joy for the family. The one who will have the worst time is our mother, as she has a divided heart!”

Nico also hinted there is an ongoing bet with his brother over who will score more goals for Athletic Club in 2022/23.

