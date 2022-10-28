Neymar cleared of corruption charges

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has been cleared by Spanish prosecutors over corruption charges.

The charges were initially made against the Brazilian international during a trial focused on his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.

Prosecutors initially proposed a two-year jail term and a €10m euro fine for the 30-year-old, with the sentence suspended as per Spanish law on terms under 24 months, as per reports from BBC Sport.

However, all charges have now been withdrawn by the prosecution service, with Neymar’s parents also cleared for their role in his move to Catalonia.

Former La Blaugrana club presidents Josep Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell have also been absolved as part of a major breakdown in the case.

Neymar has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the negotiations over the transfer following an initial agreement in 2011.

Third party investment firm DIS had claim they lost out in the talks, as Neymar’s €57.1m move was below his real value, with the majority of the fee being paid to his parents.