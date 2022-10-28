Manchester United eye La Roja star Unai Simon as David de Gea replacement

Manchester United could make a summer move for Spanish international Unai Simon as they remain undecided on David de Gea’s future at Old Trafford.

De Gea is out of contract in Manchester at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with United retaining an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months if necessary.

The 31-year-old has retained his No.1 spot under Erik ten Hag in recent months, but the Dutch coach is unconvinced by him as a long term option, with the club looking to cut their salary bill.

Athletic Club stopper Simon has replaced de Gea as La Roja’s first choice ahead of the 2022 World Cup and reports from The Athletic claim he could no usurp him at United.

Porto keeper Diogo Costa is another option for ten Hag, if he decides to let de Gea go, with the Portuguese international valued at €25m, compared to €30m for Simon.