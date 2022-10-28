Mallorca held to late Espanyol draw

Mallorca missed the chance to secure successive La Liga wins for the first time this season as they were held to 1-1 draw at home to Espanyol.

Despite the struggles for consistency in 2022/23, they looked set to win in Palma, before their Catalan visitors snatched a lucky point at the Visit Mallorca Stadium.

Neither side created much in a low key first 45 minutes with Vedat Muriqi superbly kept out early on and Javi Puado firing wide at the other end.

However, the contest burst into life after the restart, as Muriqi escaped his marker to steer the hosts in front from close range on 48 minutes.

The Pirates take the lead… 🏴‍☠️ Muriqi makes it 1-0 to Mallorca!!#LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/ESWkRJvpZK — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) October 28, 2022

That breakthrough proved decisive for the home side as Jaume Costa wasted a key chance to double their advantage after the hour mark and Jose Carlos Lazo’s cross looped home for an equaliser.

José Carlos Lazo's cross finds the far corner! 😱 Espanyol equalise as Rajković is caught out in the Mallorca goal 😬 pic.twitter.com/m3b5SaVjVM — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 28, 2022

Up next for Mallorca is a trip to Villarreal next weekend with Espanyol on the road away at Atletico Madrid.

Images via Getty Images