Diego Simeone will not walk away from Atletico Madrid after Champions League exit

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has no intention of leaving the club despite their humiliating Champions League group stage exit last week.

Los Rojiblancos were dumped out of the competition at the first hurdle, for the first time since 2018, and just the second time in a decade, after drawing 2-2 at home to Bayer Leverkusen, on a bizarre night in Madrid.

However, despite seeing their campaign ending, Simeone is ready for the incoming challenges, as Atletico gear up for the Europa League and La Liga in 2023.

“It’s a hard moment, but I will continue push hard with this club to get something we want, such as the Champions League”, as per reports from the Daily Mail.

Simeone’s current deal at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano expires in 2024 and his future could come under scrutiny if they end the campaign without a trophy.

The former Argentina international is currently the longest serving manager in the Spanish top flight, after 10 years in Madrid, but the prospect of a new challenge could tempt him away, if Atletico fall short in 2023.