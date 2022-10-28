David de Gea misses out on Spain’s provisional World Cup squad as Sergio Ramos returns

Spain boss Luis Enrique has opted against recalling Manchester United keeper David de Gea for the 2022 World Cup.

The United stopper has been out of favour following Enrique’s return to the La Roja fold with his last international appearance coming in 2020.

Enrique and the RFEF have not formally released their 55-man provisional squad for the tournament but reports from Marca have indicated who has made the first cut.

Alongside a high profile omission for de Gea, the return of Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos has also raised a few eyebrows, following his own international exile.

Ramos is the most capped player in Spanish national team history but his chances of making the final 26 are limited due to his injury record.

His PSG teammate Fabian Ruiz has not been included by Enrique, but Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas is involved, with the final squad set to be confirmed to FIFA by November 11.