Barcelona unchanged for Valencia trip

Barcelona boss Xavi has opted to name an unchanged matchday squad for their weekend La Liga trip away at Valencia.

With no change on the injury front, despite the a return to light training for certain players this week, Xavi is sticking by with the same panel which lost 3-0 at home Bayern Munich in midweek.

Defeat to the Bavarians spelt the end of Barcelona’s Champions League at the group stages for a second season running under Xavi’s leadership.

However, the former Spanish international is likely to change his starting XI, after a low key showing from his players against the Bundesliga champions.

Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba are expected to return to the visitors defence at the Estadio Mestalla after they both started on the bench against Bayern.

Gavi will start in midfield, with captain Sergio Busquets handed a rest, and Ferran Torres could rejoin the attack against Los Che tomorrow night.