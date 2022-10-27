Vinicius Junior believes young squad will be better in three years’ time

Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season on Tuesday night, but their start to the season has been nothing short of spectacular. Just as impressive, for much of it, they have been without Karim Benzema.

Their attack has been led by a combination of Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde this season, with both taking on significantly more responsibility.

It continues a steep trajectory for the Brazilian over the last two years, which have seen him grow into a fixture on the left side of the Real Madrid front line.

Speaking to Goal, Vinicius was asked where he saw himself in five years time.

“In Madrid. I’m sure I can keep playing here for a long time. As much myself as the rest of the youngsters who are with us now: Camavinga, Rodrygo, Fede, Tchouameni, Militao… we have a very good squad now and it will be much better in three to four years’ time”.

It could be considered a controversial statement, given Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos are all in the latter stages of their career. As talented as their team is, replacing three legends of the game is no mean feat ,no matter the quality and potential available.

That sharp improvement came after three seasons in which Vinicius had not quite managed to put in rounded performances. He was asked to explain what had changed most since he arrived.

“I think in many aspects, especially because of my age. I arrived when I was 18 years old, I had just started playing in the first team for Brazil and arrived here at the biggest club in the world, where it is difficult to play, and with these fans… but as time has gone by, I have been improving every day and now I am the best version of myself. I hope not to stop here, and to continue to evolve in order to do great things”.