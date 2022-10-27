Villarreal get off to disappointing start under new manager Quique Setien

Villarreal 2-2 Hapoel Beer Sheva

Quique Setien got off to a somewhat disappointing start to his Villarreal career as their perfect record in Europe was thwarted by Hapoel Beer Sheva.

The result was somewhat meaningless for Villarreal as they had already wrapped up top spot in the group. There were early signs that Setien was happy to loosen the reigns of his side though.

They were profligate. A serious of openings were left unpunished and just into the second half, former Real Mallorca striker Tomer Hemed did punish Villarreal from the penalty spot.

Villarreal reacted well and were once again creating, before Samu Chukwueze levelled the match less than ten minutes later. It was set up from there for Villarreal to push on and win the match.

It looked as if they might when in the 70th minute, Manu Trigueros put Arnaut Danjuma in behind the defence with a glorious flick behind him. The Dutch forward showed quick feet as he cut in, firing low and into the corner.

However that looseness again allowed Hapoel to equalise with just ten minutes remaining. The Groguets will be frustrated they did not go on to get the winner and although much of their match was good, the porous defence could not shut out their visitors when they needed to.

Villarreal go into their last game against Lech Poznan seven points clear of them.