Valencia hoping to make loan star a permanent signing in January

Valencia are hoping to make former Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba a permanent fixture in their squad after two loan spells on the East Coast.

The 19-year-old moved to RB Leipzig for €16m last summer but struggled for minutes in the Bundesliga and was sent out on loan to Valencia in January of last year.

Once again he landed at Los Che this summer on loan as Valencia looked to add quality and depth in central midfield. According to Diario AS, Gennaro Gattuso has asked for more permanent deals and less loan signings though, of which there are five currently.

Leipzig appear to have lost any faith in Ilaix and are looking to find an exit for him as soon as possible, opening up the chance for Valencia to make his deal permanent. It could be that a deal is done in January.

No numbers have been mentioned but it seems likely a deal would be done for less than he moved for. Apart from enjoying a more prominent role at Valencia, his younger brother currently plays in Valencia for Levante too, moving him closer to his family.