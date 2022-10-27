Spanish Supercup dates and venues announced for January

The details of the Spanish Supercup have been announced, with the two Copa del Rey finalists and the top two in La Liga from last season set to travel to Saudi Arabia for the third year running.

The first fixture will be Real Betis against Barcelona on the 11th of January, as per Marca, while Real Madrid face Valencia on the 12th. All of the matches will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, which can hold 60,000 fans.

Three days after the second semi-final, the final take place on the 15th of January. That same weekend Real Betis are scheduled to face Barcelona and Real Madrid were supposed to take on Valencia, however those matches will be reorganised as a result. This is the third year of an initial three year deal to host the competition in the Middle East. Since, the RFEF have extended that deal to run for ten years.