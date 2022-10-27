Sergio Ramos to be included in Spain World Cup list

Luis Enrique is set to choose his preliminary squad for the World Cup on Friday and reports have emerged that Sergio Ramos will be on it.

The 55-man list will be finalised tomorrow and then narrowed down to 26 on the 11th of November, just before the tournament starts. According to Diario AS, Spain will not make the list public. Given the number of injuries that are piling up, they may wish to adjust it. Players can be called up to the final squad up to 24 hours before the first match of the tournament in case of injury.

Ramos retains a thin chance of making that list. He will likely be some way down the list, as he has not been included in a squad since March of 2021.

Other notable names supposedly on the list are youngsters Nico Williams and Alejandro Balde. The former was capped during the last international break, while the latter is likely still behind Jose Gaya and Jordi Alba in the pecking order. Sergio Canales and Borja Iglesias are also on the longlist, the big doubt is whether Ansu Fati makes it.